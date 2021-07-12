Indo-City Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 808.57% Y-o-Y
July 12, 2021 / 07:22 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in June 2021 up 808.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 27.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.
Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.
Indo-City shares closed at 4.53 on July 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 184.91% returns over the last 6 months and 353.00% over the last 12 months.
|Indo-City Trades and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.13
|1.15
|0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.13
|1.15
|0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.02
|1.10
|0.11
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.11
|-0.02
|-0.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.08
|0.69
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.66
|0.03
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.10
|-0.63
|0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.63
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.09
|-0.63
|0.07
|Tax
|0.02
|-0.16
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|-0.47
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|-0.47
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|-0.45
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|-0.45
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|-0.45
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|-0.45
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited