Indo-City Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore, up 808.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.13 crore in June 2021 up 808.57% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021 up 27.24% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021 up 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2020.

Indo-City shares closed at 4.52 on July 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 172.29% returns over the last 6 months and 352.00% over the last 12 months.