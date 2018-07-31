Indo-City standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.39 crore

Indo-City Trades and Finance has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 0.39 crore and a net loss of Rs 0.16 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Indo-City Trades and Finance has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 0.39 crore and a net loss of Rs 0.16 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 0.33 crore and net profit was Rs 0.01 crore. Indo-City shares closed at 2.33 on July 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -56.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.70% over the last 12 months. Indo-City Trades and Finance Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.95 0.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.95 0.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.71 1.36 0.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.20 -0.31 0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.08 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 0.00 0.00 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 -0.05 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.09 0.00 Other Income 0.05 0.06 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.03 0.04 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.04 0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.04 0.01 Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.03 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.03 0.01 Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.15 -0.03 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.03 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.15 -0.03 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.03 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 31, 2018 04:22 pm