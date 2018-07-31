Indo-City standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.39 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.39 0.95 0.33 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.39 0.95 0.33 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.71 1.36 0.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.20 -0.31 0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.08 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 0.00 0.00 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.03 -0.05 0.05 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.09 0.00 Other Income 0.05 0.06 0.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.15 -0.03 0.04 Interest 0.01 0.01 0.03 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 -0.04 0.01 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.04 0.01 Tax 0.00 -0.01 0.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -0.03 0.01 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -0.03 0.01 Equity Share Capital 10.40 10.40 10.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.15 -0.03 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.03 0.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.15 -0.03 0.01 Diluted EPS -0.15 -0.03 0.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited