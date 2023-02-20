Indo-City Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore, up 157.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore in December 2022 up 157.68% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 75.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
Indo-City shares closed at 7.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -11.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Indo-City Trades and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.92
|2.67
|2.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.92
|2.67
|2.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.37
|2.40
|2.39
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.66
|0.12
|0.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.05
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.02
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.02
|0.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.02
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.08
|0.02
|0.03
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited