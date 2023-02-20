Indo-City Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore, up 157.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore in December 2022 up 157.68% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 75.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.