    Indo-City Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore, up 157.68% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.92 crore in December 2022 up 157.68% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 75.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 up 166.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

    Indo-City shares closed at 7.60 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.92% returns over the last 6 months and -11.32% over the last 12 months.

    Indo-City Trades and Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.922.672.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.922.672.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.372.402.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.660.120.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.080.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.060.020.02
    Other Income0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.080.020.03
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.080.020.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.080.020.03
    Tax0.03-0.010.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.050.030.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.050.030.03
    Equity Share Capital10.4010.4010.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.030.03
    Diluted EPS0.040.030.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.040.030.03
    Diluted EPS0.040.030.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

