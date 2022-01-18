Indo-City Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, up 248.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in December 2021 up 248.31% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 13.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

Indo-City EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2020.

Indo-City shares closed at 12.70 on January 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 212.04% returns over the last 6 months and 564.92% over the last 12 months.