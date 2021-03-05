Indo-City Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 171.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in December 2020 up 171.01% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 95.85% from Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 95.08% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019.

Indo-City EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.71 in December 2019.

Indo-City shares closed at 2.36 on March 03, 2021 (BSE)