Indo-City Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 48.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2019 down 48.29% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2019 up 307.69% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2019 up 238.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018.

Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.71 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2018.

Indo-City shares closed at 1.80 on January 22, 2020 (BSE) and has given -55.00% returns over the last 6 months