Indo-City Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 55.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2018 down 55.53% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 395.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 200% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.

Indo-City shares closed at 2.69 on January 10, 2019 (BSE)