Indo-City Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore, down 55.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo-City Trades and Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.55 crore in December 2018 down 55.53% from Rs. 1.24 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 395.86% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2018 up 200% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
Indo-City EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2017.
Indo-City shares closed at 2.69 on January 10, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Indo-City Trades and Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.55
|1.77
|1.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.55
|1.77
|1.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|1.59
|0.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.11
|0.28
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.05
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|0.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.19
|0.02
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.13
|0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.18
|-0.14
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.18
|-0.14
|0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.18
|-0.14
|0.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.18
|-0.14
|0.04
|Equity Share Capital
|10.40
|10.40
|10.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|-0.14
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|-0.14
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.17
|-0.14
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.17
|-0.14
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited