Indo Borax Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore, up 34.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore in September 2022 up 34.28% from Rs. 38.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2022 up 47.06% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.56 crore in September 2022 up 43.67% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021.

Indo Borax EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

Indo Borax shares closed at 134.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.94% returns over the last 6 months and -13.55% over the last 12 months.