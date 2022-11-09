 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Borax Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore, up 34.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.14 crore in September 2022 up 34.28% from Rs. 38.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.38 crore in September 2022 up 47.06% from Rs. 7.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.56 crore in September 2022 up 43.67% from Rs. 10.83 crore in September 2021.

Indo Borax EPS has increased to Rs. 3.55 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.41 in September 2021.

Indo Borax shares closed at 134.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.94% returns over the last 6 months and -13.55% over the last 12 months.

Indo Borax and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.14 52.52 38.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.14 52.52 38.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.12 24.26 17.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.07 0.17 -0.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.15 3.23 2.60
Depreciation 0.25 0.24 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.34 9.91 8.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.36 14.71 10.08
Other Income 1.95 0.77 0.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.31 15.48 10.57
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.31 15.48 10.57
Exceptional Items -- 1.49 --
P/L Before Tax 15.31 16.97 10.57
Tax 3.93 4.10 2.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.38 12.87 7.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.38 12.87 7.74
Equity Share Capital 3.21 3.21 3.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.55 4.01 2.41
Diluted EPS 3.55 4.01 2.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.55 4.01 2.41
Diluted EPS 3.55 4.01 2.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:05 am
