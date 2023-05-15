English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indo Borax Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.94 crore, up 14.74% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.94 crore in March 2023 up 14.74% from Rs. 48.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.52 crore in March 2023 up 19.66% from Rs. 10.46 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.62 crore in March 2023 up 24.44% from Rs. 14.16 crore in March 2022.

    Indo Borax EPS has increased to Rs. 3.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.26 in March 2022.

    Indo Borax shares closed at 121.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.55% returns over the last 6 months and -7.09% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Borax and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.9455.3648.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.9455.3648.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.2523.0822.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.38-0.14-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.503.683.35
    Depreciation0.610.460.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1710.799.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.7917.4913.12
    Other Income2.221.850.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0119.3513.90
    Interest0.000.090.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.0119.2613.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.0119.2613.89
    Tax4.495.643.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.5213.6210.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.5213.6210.46
    Equity Share Capital3.213.213.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.904.253.26
    Diluted EPS3.904.253.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.904.253.26
    Diluted EPS3.904.253.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Borax #Indo Borax and Chemicals #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 01:34 pm