Indo Borax Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.53 crore, up 75.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.53 crore in March 2021 up 75.73% from Rs. 27.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2021 up 137.74% from Rs. 5.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.20 crore in March 2021 up 148.91% from Rs. 6.91 crore in March 2020.

Indo Borax EPS has increased to Rs. 39.28 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.52 in March 2020.

Indo Borax shares closed at 1,576.00 on June 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 279.35% returns over the last 6 months and 627.78% over the last 12 months.