Indo Borax Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 30.05 crore, down 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.05 crore in March 2019 down 3.66% from Rs. 31.19 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.32 crore in March 2019 down 25.66% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in March 2019 down 32.83% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2018.

Indo Borax EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.35 in March 2019 from Rs. 13.92 in March 2018.

Indo Borax shares closed at 420.80 on May 29, 2019 (BSE) and has given -23.83% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.