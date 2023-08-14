English
    Indo Borax Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.98 crore, up 4.68% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.98 crore in June 2023 up 4.68% from Rs. 52.52 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.25 crore in June 2023 down 20.37% from Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.64 crore in June 2023 down 6.87% from Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2022.

    Indo Borax EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2022.

    Indo Borax shares closed at 182.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.82% returns over the last 6 months and 47.50% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Borax and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.9855.9452.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.9855.9452.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials30.4228.2524.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.29-0.380.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.973.503.23
    Depreciation0.560.610.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.459.179.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2814.7914.71
    Other Income2.812.220.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.0817.0115.48
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0817.0115.48
    Exceptional Items----1.49
    P/L Before Tax14.0817.0116.97
    Tax3.844.494.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.2512.5212.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.2512.5212.87
    Equity Share Capital3.213.213.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.193.904.01
    Diluted EPS3.193.904.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.193.904.01
    Diluted EPS3.193.904.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:11 am

