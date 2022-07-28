Indo Borax Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.52 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.52 crore in June 2022 up 20% from Rs. 43.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2022 up 31.18% from Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2022 up 15.76% from Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2021.

Indo Borax EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 30.57 in June 2021.

Indo Borax shares closed at 121.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)