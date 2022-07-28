 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Borax Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.52 crore, up 20% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.52 crore in June 2022 up 20% from Rs. 43.77 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.87 crore in June 2022 up 31.18% from Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.72 crore in June 2022 up 15.76% from Rs. 13.58 crore in June 2021.

Indo Borax EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 30.57 in June 2021.

Indo Borax shares closed at 121.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)

Indo Borax and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 52.52 48.76 43.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 52.52 48.76 43.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 24.26 22.74 18.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 -0.34 0.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.23 3.35 2.73
Depreciation 0.24 0.26 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.91 9.63 9.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.71 13.12 12.71
Other Income 0.77 0.78 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.48 13.90 13.32
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.48 13.89 13.32
Exceptional Items 1.49 -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.97 13.89 13.32
Tax 4.10 3.43 3.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.87 10.46 9.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.87 10.46 9.81
Equity Share Capital 3.21 3.21 3.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.01 3.26 30.57
Diluted EPS 4.01 3.26 30.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.01 3.26 30.57
Diluted EPS 4.01 3.26 30.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
