Indo Borax Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 44.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 64.46% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2022 up 60.28% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

Indo Borax and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 55.36 51.14 44.81
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 55.36 51.14 44.81
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.08 23.12 18.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.14 -0.07 0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.68 3.15 2.81
Depreciation 0.46 0.25 0.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.79 11.34 11.59
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.49 13.36 10.81
Other Income 1.85 1.95 1.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.35 15.31 12.10
Interest 0.09 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.26 15.31 12.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.26 15.31 12.10
Tax 5.64 3.93 3.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.62 11.38 8.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.62 11.38 8.28
Equity Share Capital 3.21 3.21 3.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.25 3.55 2.58
Diluted EPS 4.25 3.55 2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.25 3.55 2.58
Diluted EPS 4.25 3.55 2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited