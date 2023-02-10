Indo Borax Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 44.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 64.46% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2022 up 60.28% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.