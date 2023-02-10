Indo Borax Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 44.81 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 64.46% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2022 up 60.28% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

Indo Borax EPS has increased to Rs. 4.25 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in December 2021.

Read More

Indo Borax shares closed at 125.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.16% returns over the last 6 months