    Indo Borax Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore, up 23.56% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.56% from Rs. 44.81 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.62 crore in December 2022 up 64.46% from Rs. 8.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.81 crore in December 2022 up 60.28% from Rs. 12.36 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Borax and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.3651.1444.81
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.3651.1444.81
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.0823.1218.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14-0.070.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.683.152.81
    Depreciation0.460.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.7911.3411.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4913.3610.81
    Other Income1.851.951.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.3515.3112.10
    Interest0.090.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.2615.3112.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.2615.3112.10
    Tax5.643.933.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.6211.388.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.6211.388.28
    Equity Share Capital3.213.213.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.253.552.58
    Diluted EPS4.253.552.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.253.552.58
    Diluted EPS4.253.552.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited