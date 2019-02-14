Indo Borax Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 32.38 crore, down 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.38 crore in December 2018 down 1.02% from Rs. 32.71 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2018 down 26.65% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2018 down 31.8% from Rs. 6.54 crore in December 2017.

Indo Borax EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.70 in December 2017.

Indo Borax shares closed at 447.65 on February 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -16.27% returns over the last 6 months and -16.48% over the last 12 months.