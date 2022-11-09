English
    Indo Borax Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.25 crore, up 60.51% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.25 crore in September 2022 up 60.51% from Rs. 38.16 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.49 crore in September 2022 up 47.45% from Rs. 7.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.71 crore in September 2022 up 44.13% from Rs. 10.90 crore in September 2021.

    Indo Borax EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.43 in September 2021.

    Indo Borax shares closed at 134.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 0.94% returns over the last 6 months and -13.55% over the last 12 months.

    Indo Borax and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.2552.5238.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.2552.5238.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.1224.2617.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.900.17-0.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.153.232.60
    Depreciation0.250.240.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.369.938.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4714.6910.15
    Other Income1.980.770.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4615.4710.64
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4615.4710.64
    Exceptional Items--1.49--
    P/L Before Tax15.4616.9610.64
    Tax3.974.102.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.4912.867.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.4912.867.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.4912.867.79
    Equity Share Capital3.213.213.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.584.012.43
    Diluted EPS3.584.012.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.584.012.43
    Diluted EPS3.584.012.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
