Indo Borax Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 55.94 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.94 crore in March 2023 up 14.56% from Rs. 48.83 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.65 crore in March 2023 up 20.39% from Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.80 crore in March 2023 up 25.35% from Rs. 14.20 crore in March 2022.

Indo Borax EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2022.

Indo Borax shares closed at 122.15 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.73% returns over the last 6 months and -4.05% over the last 12 months.