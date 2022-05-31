Indo Borax Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.83 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.83 crore in March 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 47.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.20 crore in March 2022 down 17.44% from Rs. 17.20 crore in March 2021.

Indo Borax EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 39.29 in March 2021.

Indo Borax shares closed at 132.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)