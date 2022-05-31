 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indo Borax Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.83 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.83 crore in March 2022 up 2.75% from Rs. 47.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.51 crore in March 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 12.61 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.20 crore in March 2022 down 17.44% from Rs. 17.20 crore in March 2021.

Indo Borax EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in March 2022 from Rs. 39.29 in March 2021.

Indo Borax shares closed at 132.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)

Indo Borax and Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.83 44.88 47.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.83 44.88 47.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.74 18.61 19.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.08 -- 9.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.41 0.72 -10.35
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.35 2.81 3.60
Depreciation 0.26 0.26 0.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.70 11.73 8.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.12 10.75 16.41
Other Income 0.82 1.30 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.94 12.05 16.93
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.93 12.05 16.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.93 12.05 16.91
Tax 3.43 3.82 4.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.51 8.23 12.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.51 8.23 12.61
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.51 8.23 12.61
Equity Share Capital 3.21 3.21 3.21
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 2.56 39.29
Diluted EPS 3.27 2.56 39.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.27 2.56 39.29
Diluted EPS 3.27 2.56 39.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Borax #Indo Borax and Chemicals #Results
first published: May 31, 2022 10:42 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.