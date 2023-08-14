Indo Borax Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 54.98 crore, up 4.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.98 crore in June 2023 up 4.68% from Rs. 52.52 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.38 crore in June 2023 down 19.3% from Rs. 12.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.82 crore in June 2023 down 5.67% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022.

Indo Borax EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.01 in June 2022.

Indo Borax shares closed at 182.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.82% returns over the last 6 months and 47.50% over the last 12 months.