    Indo Borax Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 52.52 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2022 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.52 crore in June 2022 up 19.8% from Rs. 43.84 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.86 crore in June 2022 up 30.59% from Rs. 9.85 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2022 up 15.26% from Rs. 13.63 crore in June 2021.

    Indo Borax EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 30.68 in June 2021.

    Indo Borax shares closed at 121.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE)

    Indo Borax and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.5248.8343.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.5248.8343.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.2622.7418.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.08--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.17-0.410.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.233.352.73
    Depreciation0.240.260.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.939.709.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6913.1212.76
    Other Income0.770.820.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4713.9413.37
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.4713.9313.37
    Exceptional Items1.49----
    P/L Before Tax16.9613.9313.37
    Tax4.103.433.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.8610.519.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.8610.519.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.8610.519.85
    Equity Share Capital3.213.213.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.013.2730.68
    Diluted EPS4.013.2730.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.013.2730.68
    Diluted EPS4.013.2730.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:22 pm
