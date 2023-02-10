Indo Borax Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore, up 23.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.35% from Rs. 44.88 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2022 up 66.5% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.90 crore in December 2022 up 61.66% from Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2021.