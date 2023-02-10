English
    Indo Borax Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore, up 23.35% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Borax and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 55.36 crore in December 2022 up 23.35% from Rs. 44.88 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2022 up 66.5% from Rs. 8.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.90 crore in December 2022 up 61.66% from Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Borax and Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations55.3661.2544.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations55.3661.2544.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.0823.1218.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.149.900.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.683.152.81
    Depreciation0.460.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.8711.3611.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4213.4710.75
    Other Income2.031.981.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4415.4612.05
    Interest0.090.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.3615.4612.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.3615.4612.05
    Tax5.663.973.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7011.498.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7011.498.23
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.7011.498.23
    Equity Share Capital3.213.213.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.273.582.56
    Diluted EPS4.273.582.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.273.582.56
    Diluted EPS4.273.582.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited