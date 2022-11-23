Indo Asian Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, up 73866.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2022 up 73866.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 97.38% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 down 97.27% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2021.

Indo Asian Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.21 in September 2021.

Indo Asian Fin shares closed at 9.26 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.51% returns over the last 6 months and 0.65% over the last 12 months.