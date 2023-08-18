Indo Asian Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 442.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 442.57% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 68.2% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 75% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Indo Asian Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Indo Asian Fin shares closed at 12.62 on August 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.70% returns over the last 6 months and 9.36% over the last 12 months.