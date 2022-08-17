Indo Asian Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 8475% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in June 2022 up 8475% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2022 down 88.9% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 87.1% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

Indo Asian Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Indo Asian Fin shares closed at 11.79 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 13.04% returns over the last 6 months and 67.47% over the last 12 months.