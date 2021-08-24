Indo Asian Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore, down 87.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 87.88% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2021 up 411.83% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021 up 576.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2020.

Indo Asian Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2020.

Indo Asian Fin shares closed at 7.04 on August 20, 2021 (BSE)