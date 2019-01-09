App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indo Asian Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 82.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Asian Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 82.28% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 83.24% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 103.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

Indo Asian Fin shares closed at 3.42 on September 17, 2018 (BSE)

Indo Asian Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.01 0.01 0.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.01 0.01 0.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.07 0.09
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.21 0.21 0.22
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.07 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 -0.37 -0.35
Other Income 0.36 0.00 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 -0.36 -0.35
Interest 0.06 0.06 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.42 -0.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.42 -0.41
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -0.42 -0.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -0.42 -0.41
Equity Share Capital 9.00 9.00 9.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.47 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.47 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 -0.47 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.08 -0.47 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jan 9, 2019 07:49 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Indo Asian Fin #Indo Asian Finance #Results

