Indo Asian Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 82.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Asian Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 82.28% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 83.24% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 103.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.
Indo Asian Fin shares closed at 3.42 on September 17, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Indo Asian Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.07
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.21
|0.21
|0.22
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.37
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.36
|-0.35
|Interest
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.42
|-0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.42
|-0.41
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.07
|-0.42
|-0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.07
|-0.42
|-0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.47
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.47
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.47
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.47
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited