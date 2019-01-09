Indo Asian Fin Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 82.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2018 down 82.28% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018 up 83.24% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 103.03% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

Indo Asian Fin shares closed at 3.42 on September 17, 2018 (BSE)