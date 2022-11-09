 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indo Amines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore in September 2022 up 27.06% from Rs. 180.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2022 up 55.4% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.22 crore in September 2022 up 41.54% from Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2021.

Indo Amines shares closed at 131.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.24% returns over the last 6 months

Indo Amines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 229.42 251.93 180.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 229.42 251.93 180.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 159.88 171.47 126.48
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.76 8.51 0.77
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.80 -3.52 -2.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.01 9.12 7.83
Depreciation 4.29 3.97 3.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.42 44.43 38.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.27 17.95 6.10
Other Income 0.66 0.58 1.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.93 18.53 8.05
Interest 3.88 3.42 3.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.05 15.11 4.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.05 15.11 4.80
Tax 2.44 4.11 1.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.61 11.01 3.61
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.61 11.01 3.61
Equity Share Capital 35.35 35.35 35.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 1.58 1.03
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.58 1.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.80 1.58 1.03
Diluted EPS 0.80 1.58 1.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Amines #Results
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:31 am
