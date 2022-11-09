English
    Indo Amines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore in September 2022 up 27.06% from Rs. 180.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2022 up 55.4% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.22 crore in September 2022 up 41.54% from Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2021.

    Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2021.

    Indo Amines shares closed at 131.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.24% returns over the last 6 months

    Indo Amines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations229.42251.93180.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations229.42251.93180.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials159.88171.47126.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.768.510.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.80-3.52-2.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.019.127.83
    Depreciation4.293.973.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.4244.4338.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2717.956.10
    Other Income0.660.581.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.9318.538.05
    Interest3.883.423.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.0515.114.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.0515.114.80
    Tax2.444.111.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.6111.013.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.6111.013.61
    Equity Share Capital35.3535.3535.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.801.581.03
    Diluted EPS0.801.581.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.801.581.03
    Diluted EPS0.801.581.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

