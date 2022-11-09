Indo Amines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore, up 27.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 229.42 crore in September 2022 up 27.06% from Rs. 180.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in September 2022 up 55.4% from Rs. 3.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.22 crore in September 2022 up 41.54% from Rs. 11.46 crore in September 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.03 in September 2021.

Indo Amines shares closed at 131.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 35.24% returns over the last 6 months