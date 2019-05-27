Indo Amines Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 133.01 crore, up 48.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.01 crore in March 2019 up 48.28% from Rs. 89.71 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2019 up 38.61% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.69 crore in March 2019 up 37.73% from Rs. 9.94 crore in March 2018.

Indo Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2018.

Indo Amines shares closed at 87.80 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -13.07% returns over the last 6 months and 5.85% over the last 12 months.