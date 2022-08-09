 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Indo Amines Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.93 crore, up 37.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 251.93 crore in June 2022 up 37.89% from Rs. 182.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2022 up 29.76% from Rs. 8.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.50 crore in June 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 18.36 crore in June 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2021.

Indo Amines shares closed at 95.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Indo Amines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 251.93 221.42 182.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 251.93 221.42 182.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 171.47 138.75 132.87
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.51 18.30 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.52 -3.69 -2.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.12 8.28 7.88
Depreciation 3.97 3.88 3.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.43 41.52 30.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.95 14.38 11.31
Other Income 0.58 1.34 3.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.53 15.71 15.26
Interest 3.42 3.66 3.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.11 12.05 12.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.11 12.05 12.05
Tax 4.11 3.62 3.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.01 8.43 8.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.01 8.43 8.48
Equity Share Capital 35.35 35.35 35.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.22 2.37
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.22 2.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.58 1.22 2.37
Diluted EPS 1.58 1.22 2.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Indo Amines #Results
first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.