Indo Amines Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 251.93 crore, up 37.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 251.93 crore in June 2022 up 37.89% from Rs. 182.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2022 up 29.76% from Rs. 8.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.50 crore in June 2022 up 22.55% from Rs. 18.36 crore in June 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.37 in June 2021.

Indo Amines shares closed at 95.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)