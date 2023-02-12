Indo Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.41 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.41 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 195.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2021.