Indo Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.41 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.41 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 195.49 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2021.

Indo Amines
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 206.41 229.42 195.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 206.41 229.42 195.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 146.56 159.88 135.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.52 3.76 3.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.18 1.80 0.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.39 9.01 8.14
Depreciation 4.48 4.29 3.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.62 39.42 37.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.01 11.27 6.86
Other Income 0.62 0.66 3.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.63 11.93 9.89
Interest 4.57 3.88 3.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.06 8.05 6.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.06 8.05 6.28
Tax 1.75 2.44 1.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.31 5.61 4.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.31 5.61 4.38
Equity Share Capital 35.35 35.35 35.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.80 1.20
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.80 1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.80 1.20
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.80 1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited