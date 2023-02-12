English
    Indo Amines Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.41 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 206.41 crore in December 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 195.49 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2022 down 1.63% from Rs. 4.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.11 crore in December 2022 up 12.26% from Rs. 13.46 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Amines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations206.41229.42195.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations206.41229.42195.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.56159.88135.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.523.763.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.181.800.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.399.018.14
    Depreciation4.484.293.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses35.6239.4237.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.0111.276.86
    Other Income0.620.663.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.6311.939.89
    Interest4.573.883.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.068.056.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.068.056.28
    Tax1.752.441.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.315.614.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.315.614.38
    Equity Share Capital35.3535.3535.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.801.20
    Diluted EPS0.560.801.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.801.20
    Diluted EPS0.560.801.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited