Indo Amines Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 120.16 crore, up 29.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.16 crore in December 2018 up 29.34% from Rs. 92.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.11 crore in December 2018 up 209.25% from Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2018 up 58.76% from Rs. 10.16 crore in December 2017.

Indo Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2017.

Indo Amines shares closed at 87.55 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -34.86% returns over the last 6 months and -23.03% over the last 12 months.