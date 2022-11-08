Indo Amines Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.04 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 241.04 crore in September 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 183.59 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 12.24 crore in September 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2021.

Indo Amines shares closed at 129.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.08% returns over the last 6 months