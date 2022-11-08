English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indo Amines Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 241.04 crore, up 31.29% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 241.04 crore in September 2022 up 31.29% from Rs. 183.59 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.90 crore in September 2022 up 24.32% from Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.59 crore in September 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 12.24 crore in September 2021.

    Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2021.

    Indo Amines shares closed at 129.35 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.08% returns over the last 6 months

    Indo Amines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations241.04258.27183.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations241.04258.27183.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.55181.95128.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.768.510.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.53-8.70-3.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.159.248.09
    Depreciation4.344.013.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.3647.6339.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.3615.636.74
    Other Income0.900.672.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.2516.308.80
    Interest3.913.463.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.3412.845.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax8.3412.845.50
    Tax3.444.351.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.908.493.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.908.493.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.908.493.94
    Equity Share Capital35.3535.3535.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.221.12
    Diluted EPS0.701.221.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.701.221.12
    Diluted EPS0.701.221.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

