Indo Amines Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.80 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 213.80 crore in March 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 156.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022 down 85.67% from Rs. 16.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.18 crore in March 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2021.

Indo Amines shares closed at 94.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)

Indo Amines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 213.80 211.57 156.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 213.80 211.57 156.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.53 138.25 140.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 18.30 3.16 -40.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.63 4.85 5.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.41 8.30 7.31
Depreciation 3.92 3.60 -7.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.97 40.70 30.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.30 12.71 20.63
Other Income 0.96 3.31 2.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.26 16.02 23.12
Interest 3.74 3.68 2.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.51 12.34 20.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.51 12.34 20.73
Tax 3.21 2.66 4.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.30 9.68 16.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.30 9.68 16.03
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2.30 9.68 16.03
Equity Share Capital 35.35 35.35 35.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 2.70 4.74
Diluted EPS 0.35 2.70 4.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 2.70 4.74
Diluted EPS 0.35 2.70 4.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:33 pm
