Indo Amines Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 213.80 crore, up 36.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 213.80 crore in March 2022 up 36.79% from Rs. 156.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in March 2022 down 85.67% from Rs. 16.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.18 crore in March 2022 down 16.42% from Rs. 15.77 crore in March 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.74 in March 2021.

Indo Amines shares closed at 94.50 on June 01, 2022 (NSE)