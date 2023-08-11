Indo Amines Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 243.62 crore, down 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.62 crore in June 2023 down 5.67% from Rs. 258.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.15 crore in June 2023 up 43.19% from Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.82 crore in June 2023 up 27.13% from Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022.

Indo Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.22 in June 2022.

Indo Amines shares closed at 116.65 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 21.13% returns over the last 6 months and 17.53% over the last 12 months.