Indo Amines Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.27 crore, up 45.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.27 crore in June 2022 up 45.85% from Rs. 177.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2022 up 19.03% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022 up 15.79% from Rs. 17.54 crore in June 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2021.

Indo Amines shares closed at 95.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)

Indo Amines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 258.27 213.80 177.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 258.27 213.80 177.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 181.95 147.53 133.44
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.51 18.30 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.70 -16.63 -10.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.24 8.41 8.03
Depreciation 4.01 3.92 3.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.63 43.97 32.15
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.63 8.30 10.39
Other Income 0.67 0.96 4.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.30 9.26 14.41
Interest 3.46 3.74 3.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.84 5.51 11.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.84 5.51 11.16
Tax 4.35 3.21 4.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.49 2.30 7.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.49 2.30 7.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.49 2.30 7.13
Equity Share Capital 35.35 35.35 35.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 0.35 1.99
Diluted EPS 1.22 0.35 1.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 0.35 1.99
Diluted EPS 1.22 0.35 1.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 12:33 pm
