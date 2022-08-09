Indo Amines Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.27 crore, up 45.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 258.27 crore in June 2022 up 45.85% from Rs. 177.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.49 crore in June 2022 up 19.03% from Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.31 crore in June 2022 up 15.79% from Rs. 17.54 crore in June 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.99 in June 2021.

Indo Amines shares closed at 95.05 on August 05, 2022 (NSE)