Indo Amines Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 177.07 crore, up 68.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 177.07 crore in June 2021 up 68.08% from Rs. 105.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.13 crore in June 2021 up 149.79% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.54 crore in June 2021 up 42.25% from Rs. 12.33 crore in June 2020.

Indo Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.99 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in June 2020.

Indo Amines shares closed at 205.30 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 138.31% returns over the last 6 months and 199.27% over the last 12 months.