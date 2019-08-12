Indo Amines Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 130.29 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'16 Jun'15 Net Sales/Income from operations 130.29 68.14 66.42 Other Operating Income -- 0.36 0.17 Total Income From Operations 130.29 68.49 66.59 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 79.32 41.45 51.72 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.46 1.84 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.94 2.80 -4.88 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.89 2.91 2.89 Depreciation 4.34 3.32 2.74 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 20.39 10.28 8.71 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.82 5.90 5.41 Other Income 1.74 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.56 5.90 5.41 Interest 2.71 1.25 0.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.86 4.65 4.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 7.86 4.65 4.52 Tax 3.02 2.26 1.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.84 2.38 3.07 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.84 2.38 3.07 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.84 2.38 3.07 Equity Share Capital 33.35 32.92 32.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.45 0.72 -- Diluted EPS 1.45 0.72 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.45 0.72 -- Diluted EPS 1.45 0.72 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 0.86 Share Holding (%) -- -- 27.66 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 2.43 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 72.34 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited