Indo Amines Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore, down 0.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore in December 2022 down 0.21% from Rs. 211.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.46 crore in December 2022 up 9.38% from Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2021.