Indo Amines Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore, down 0.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore in December 2022 down 0.21% from Rs. 211.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.46 crore in December 2022 up 9.38% from Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2021.

Indo Amines
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 211.13 241.04 211.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 211.13 241.04 211.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 143.63 158.55 138.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.52 3.76 3.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.07 10.53 4.85
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.60 9.15 8.30
Depreciation 4.53 4.34 3.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.67 43.36 40.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.23 11.36 12.71
Other Income 0.71 0.90 3.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.93 12.25 16.02
Interest 4.63 3.91 3.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.30 8.34 12.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.30 8.34 12.34
Tax 1.90 3.44 2.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.41 4.90 9.68
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.41 4.90 9.68
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.41 4.90 9.68
Equity Share Capital 35.35 35.35 35.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 0.70 2.70
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.70 2.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.42 0.70 2.70
Diluted EPS 1.42 0.70 2.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited