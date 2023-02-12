Indo Amines Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore, down 0.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore in December 2022 down 0.21% from Rs. 211.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.46 crore in December 2022 up 9.38% from Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2021.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.70 in December 2021.

Read More

Indo Amines shares closed at 96.25 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.46% returns over the last 6 months