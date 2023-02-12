English
    Indo Amines Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore, down 0.21% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indo Amines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore in December 2022 down 0.21% from Rs. 211.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.41 crore in December 2022 up 7.45% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.46 crore in December 2022 up 9.38% from Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2021.

    Indo Amines
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations211.13241.04211.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211.13241.04211.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials143.63158.55138.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.523.763.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.0710.534.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.609.158.30
    Depreciation4.534.343.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.6743.3640.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.2311.3612.71
    Other Income0.710.903.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.9312.2516.02
    Interest4.633.913.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.308.3412.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.308.3412.34
    Tax1.903.442.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.414.909.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.414.909.68
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.414.909.68
    Equity Share Capital35.3535.3535.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.420.702.70
    Diluted EPS1.420.702.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.420.702.70
    Diluted EPS1.420.702.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
