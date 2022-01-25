Indo Amines Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 211.57 crore, up 48.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.57 crore in December 2021 up 48.79% from Rs. 142.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2021 down 21.36% from Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.62 crore in December 2021 down 14.32% from Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2020.

Indo Amines EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.35 in December 2020.

Indo Amines shares closed at 109.25 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.01% returns over the last 6 months and 162.43% over the last 12 months.