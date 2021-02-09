Indo Amines Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 142.19 crore, up 24.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 142.19 crore in December 2020 up 24.87% from Rs. 113.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.31 crore in December 2020 up 466.81% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.90 crore in December 2020 up 112.43% from Rs. 10.78 crore in December 2019.

Indo Amines EPS has increased to Rs. 3.35 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2019.

Indo Amines shares closed at 98.15 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 77.49% returns over the last 6 months and 68.79% over the last 12 months.