    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Inditrade Capit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 702.74% Y-o-Y

    November 04, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Inditrade Capital are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in September 2022 up 702.74% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2022 up 186.06% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2022 up 286.81% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.

    Inditrade Capit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

    Inditrade Capit shares closed at 40.15 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.26% returns over the last 6 months and 21.48% over the last 12 months.

    Inditrade Capital
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.602.550.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.602.550.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.030.04
    Depreciation0.730.730.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.192.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.591.60-1.85
    Other Income0.080.320.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.671.91-1.85
    Interest0.961.510.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.710.41-2.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.710.41-2.19
    Tax-0.180.400.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.890.01-2.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.890.01-2.19
    Equity Share Capital23.2923.2923.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.00-0.94
    Diluted EPS0.81---0.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.810.00-0.94
    Diluted EPS0.81---0.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 4, 2022 02:11 pm