Inditrade Capit Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 702.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in September 2022 up 702.74% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2022 up 186.06% from Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2022 up 286.81% from Rs. 1.82 crore in September 2021.

Inditrade Capit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in September 2021.

Inditrade Capit shares closed at 40.15 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.26% returns over the last 6 months and 21.48% over the last 12 months.